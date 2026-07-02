Visa launches payment passkey in India as alternative to OTPs
Visa just rolled out its new Payment Passkey in India, letting you use fingerprints or face unlock for payments instead of relying solely on OTPs.
Suresh Sethi, group country manager for India and South Asia of Visa, says this not only makes things more secure (no more worrying about OTP scams) but also keeps the whole process smooth and hassle-free.
Payment passkey meets India 2-factor rules
Payment Passkey checks all the boxes for India's two-factor authentication rules and uses global FIDO standards.
India now leads the world with over 900 million payment tokens (almost half from Visa alone), thanks to Reserve Bank of India policies that push for both security and innovation.
Sethi adds that with smart tech like AI, India could soon become the world's most trusted digital economy, if banks, regulators, and fintechs keep working together.