Visa launches payment passkey in India as alternative to OTPs

Payment passkey meets India 2-factor rules

Payment Passkey checks all the boxes for India's two-factor authentication rules and uses global FIDO standards.

India now leads the world with over 900 million payment tokens (almost half from Visa alone), thanks to Reserve Bank of India policies that push for both security and innovation.

Sethi adds that with smart tech like AI, India could soon become the world's most trusted digital economy, if banks, regulators, and fintechs keep working together.