Visa open-sources part of AI defense after Anthropic's Mythos scares
Business
Visa is stepping up against AI-powered cyberattacks by releasing part of its own AI defense system as open-source software.
This move follows recent security scares involving Anthropic's Mythos AI model and comes as Visa processes about 1 billion payments every day, so keeping things secure is a big deal.
Visa says security innovation needed
Visa's part of its AI-powered cyber defense system is available as open-source software.
By sharing these tools openly, Visa hopes cybersecurity experts can work together to stay ahead of hackers.
With industry estimates suggesting roughly a third of online commerce, close to $3.1 trillion in transactions, could run through AI agents by 2030, Visa says constant innovation in security is more important than ever.