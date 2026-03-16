Visa startup Atlys raises $36 million to boost AI tech

Founded by former Pinterest engineer Mohak Nahta in 2021, Atlys uses AI across its visa workflow and serves more than 120 countries. Their platform checks documents, predicts approval chances, and helps avoid rejections, making travel paperwork way less stressful. The new funds will boost their AI tech and help them expand worldwide.

The startup has processed nearly half a million visas since 2024

Atlys has processed nearly 450,000 visas since its last round and now handles more than 700,000 applications a year.

Half of their business comes from big destinations like the U.A.E., the US the UK and Australia, showing just how fast they're growing.