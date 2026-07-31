Visa to cut 2,600 jobs in global restructuring move
Business
Visa is letting go of 2,600 employees, about 7% of its global team, as part of a big restructuring move.
Most of the layoffs hit tech and product teams, with some teams being let go entirely.
The company says this step will help boost efficiency and let it invest more in areas with strong growth potential.
Visa's Ryan McInerney defends layoffs
Visa's Ryan McInerney called the layoffs the right decision.
Even senior staff like Jinal Doshi, who spent seven years at Visa, were affected.
This isn't just a Visa thing: other payment giants like Mastercard and Block have also cut jobs recently as the industry shifts focus and streamlines operations.