Vishal Mega Mart's Q1 results call set for August 14
Vishal Mega Mart is hosting an earnings call on August 14, 2025, at noon (IST) to share how the company performed last quarter.
If you're curious about their latest financial results or just want to know what's up with one of India's big retail players, this is the event to tune into.
How to join the call
You can dial in using the provided numbers for India or grab a toll-free line if you're calling from Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, or the US.
Registration is open via Diamond Pass, and Strategic Growth Advisors will be running the show and handling questions.
For any extra details or help, Devika Shah and Shikha Puri are your go-to contacts via email.