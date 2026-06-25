Vishal Sikka launches Hang Ten Systems with $32 million seed funding
Vishal Sikka, the former CEO of Infosys, is back with a new venture called Hang Ten Systems. This Bay Area startup wants to shake up IT services using AI and automation.
On June 24, the company announced a fresh $32 million in seed funding led by Mayfield, with support from Aramco Ventures and several angel investors.
Hang Ten automates enterprise software development
Hang Ten's big idea is to automate enterprise software development using reusable AI skills and agentic code generation.
The company has already signed up clients like Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius.
The team plans global expansion, especially hiring for engineering, sales, and leadership roles.
With Infosys predicting that AI-first IT services could hit $400 billion by 2030, Hang Ten seems set to ride the wave as the industry transforms.