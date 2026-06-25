Vishal Sikka launches Hang Ten Systems with $32 million seed funding

Hang Ten automates enterprise software development

Hang Ten's big idea is to automate enterprise software development using reusable AI skills and agentic code generation.

The company has already signed up clients like Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius.

The team plans global expansion, especially hiring for engineering, sales, and leadership roles.

With Infosys predicting that AI-first IT services could hit $400 billion by 2030, Hang Ten seems set to ride the wave as the industry transforms.