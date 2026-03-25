Vivid Electromech IPO live: Should you apply?

Company aims to expand manufacturing

Most of the funds will help Vivid Electromech expand its manufacturing, pay off debts, and boost working capital.

The company (founded in 1990) makes electrical panels and automation systems in Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Hem Securities is managing the IPO, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

As of September 2025, it reported a net profit of ₹9.44 crore.