Vivid Electromech IPO live: Should you apply?
Business
Vivid Electromech's IPO is live now, aiming to raise ₹130.54 crore.
You can apply until March 30, with shares priced between ₹528 and ₹555 each.
The minimum investment is one lot of 240 shares (about ₹1.33 lakh).
Early signals from the gray market suggest the listing might be pretty low-key.
Company aims to expand manufacturing
Most of the funds will help Vivid Electromech expand its manufacturing, pay off debts, and boost working capital.
The company (founded in 1990) makes electrical panels and automation systems in Navi Mumbai and Pune.
Hem Securities is managing the IPO, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.
As of September 2025, it reported a net profit of ₹9.44 crore.