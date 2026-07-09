Vivo Mobile India and Dixon Technologies win joint smartphone approval
Vivo Mobile India and Dixon Technologies just got the go-ahead from the Indian government for their joint smartphone venture.
Starting later this year or late 2026, they'll be making 20 to 22 million phones annually, covering about two-thirds of Vivo's production in India.
This partnership has been in the works since 2024 and follows all the rules for foreign investments.
Dixon Technologies 51% stake, 11 million order
Dixon will hold a slight majority with a 51% stake, while Vivo owns the rest. They're kicking things off with an initial order of 11 million units, aiming to ramp up quickly.
If all goes as planned, this could mean an extra ₹30,000 crore per year for Dixon by FY28.
Dixon's managing director, Atul Lall, is upbeat about meeting India's growing demand and boosting local manufacturing through this move.