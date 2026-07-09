Vivo Mobile India and Dixon Technologies win joint smartphone approval Business Jul 09, 2026

Vivo Mobile India and Dixon Technologies just got the go-ahead from the Indian government for their joint smartphone venture.

Starting later this year or late 2026, they'll be making 20 to 22 million phones annually, covering about two-thirds of Vivo's production in India.

This partnership has been in the works since 2024 and follows all the rules for foreign investments.