VMS TMT rises on strong Q3 numbers: Should you buy

Revenue at ₹202 crore, net profit at ₹8 crore

VMS TMT just posted strong numbers: Q3 FY26 revenue hit ₹202 crore with net profit at ₹8 crore and EBITDA up 43%.

For the first nine months of FY26, revenue reached nearly ₹599 crore.

The company's growth is powered by rising demand in Gujarat (thanks to its network of 227 dealers), smarter factory automation, and better cost control.