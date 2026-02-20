VMS TMT rises on strong Q3 numbers: Should you buy
VMS TMT, a steel sector multibagger, initially rose over 1% on Friday after recent market dips.
With a market cap of ₹2.52 billion, the stock is showing fresh signs of recovery—good news for investors who've been watching the steel space closely.
Revenue at ₹202 crore, net profit at ₹8 crore
VMS TMT just posted strong numbers: Q3 FY26 revenue hit ₹202 crore with net profit at ₹8 crore and EBITDA up 43%.
For the first nine months of FY26, revenue reached nearly ₹599 crore.
The company's growth is powered by rising demand in Gujarat (thanks to its network of 227 dealers), smarter factory automation, and better cost control.
Cost control and factory automation are key focus areas
Key moves like automating operations in Bhayla and making their own billets have helped cut costs.
They've also repaid selected loans using ₹11 crore from IPO proceeds, received a no-dues certificate from SVC Bank in February 2026, and are progressing on a 15 MW solar project.
VMS TMT is working hard to stay ahead in a tough industry.