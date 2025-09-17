VMS TMT's IPO fully subscribed within hours

VMS TMT makes Kamdhenu-branded TMT bars

VMS TMT makes Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars from its large plant near Ahmedabad.

The company sells under the Kamdhenu brand through a network of distributors and dealers across Gujarat (except Saurashtra and Kutch).

Financially, it's been on a roll—revenue jumped to ₹771 crore with a net profit of ₹14.7 crore in FY25 (up from just ₹4.2 crore in FY23), and margins have improved too.