VMS TMT's IPO oversubscribed 100 times, lists at slight premium Business Sep 24, 2025

VMS TMT Limited's IPO was a major hit, getting oversubscribed by over 100 times.

Shares were priced at ₹99 and the company raised ₹148.5 crore, listing at around ₹105 on both BSE and NSE—about 6% above the issue price.

Most of the funds will go toward paying off debt and general corporate needs.