Vodafone-Idea adds 1.21L subscribers in May and hits 198.66 million

Airtel 29.26907L, Jio 21.54468L, India 1,294.4 million

While Vi made gains, Bharti Airtel led the pack with 29.26907 lakh additions and Reliance Jio followed with 21.54468 lakh new users in May.

India's overall wireless subscriber count also grew to 1,294.4 million, showing that mobile connectivity is booming across both cities and villages right now.