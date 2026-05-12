Vodafone Idea board meeting May 16 on fundraising, quarterly results
Business
Vodafone Idea is set to meet on May 16, 2026, to figure out how to raise much-needed cash, possibly by issuing new shares or warrants.
The board will also check in on its latest quarterly results.
With the company under serious financial stress, this meeting could shape its next big steps.
Vodafone Idea in talks for ₹35,000cr
The government recently cut Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27%, but it still owes a massive ₹64,046 crore.
The company is also talking with SBI and other banks about raising ₹35,000 crore just to stay afloat and pay off debts.
Shares dipped but recovered slightly on May 12, showing investors are anxious too.
Vodafone Idea's future depends heavily on what comes out of this board meeting.