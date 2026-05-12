Vodafone Idea board meets to seek shares or warrants approval

Shares rally after AGR cut

The stock has shot up nearly 30% in just a month (and more than 50% in four months), showing people are optimistic about Vodafone Idea's future.

Recent changes helped too: The Department of Telecommunications lowered the company's AGR dues to around ₹64,046 crore as of December-end, and Kumar Mangalam Birla is back as non-executive chairman.

All this could help Vodafone Idea finally raise cash for better 4G and 5G service so it can take on Jio and Airtel.