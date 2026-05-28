Vodafone Idea calls out Airtel Priority Postpaid, demands equal network
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is calling out Airtel's new Priority Postpaid plans, saying everyone deserves the same quality of network: no VIP treatment.
Vi's Chief Marketing Officer Avneesh Khosla says it is all about a fair digital experience for every user.
Its campaign uses slogans like "No more, no less but equal network to all" and Strong Network. Sabka Haq, making it clear it wants equal access for everyone, no matter which plan you're on.
Vi expands 5G, seeks neutrality talks
Vi has boosted its network with 220,000 new towers and expanded 5G to over 110 cities.
It has also pushed for regulatory talks about net neutrality after Airtel's move.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio supports regulated 5G slicing, and Airtel insists its Priority Postpaid plan doesn't discriminate between users.