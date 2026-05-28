Vodafone Idea calls out Airtel Priority Postpaid, demands equal network Business May 28, 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is calling out Airtel's new Priority Postpaid plans, saying everyone deserves the same quality of network: no VIP treatment.

Vi's Chief Marketing Officer Avneesh Khosla says it is all about a fair digital experience for every user.

Its campaign uses slogans like "No more, no less but equal network to all" and Strong Network. Sabka Haq, making it clear it wants equal access for everyone, no matter which plan you're on.