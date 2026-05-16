Vodafone Idea cuts net loss 22% to ₹5,521cr this quarter
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) managed to cut its net loss by 22% this quarter, bringing it down to ₹5,521 crore.
This improvement comes as more users are paying higher bills, ARPU is up to ₹174, with customer ARPU at ₹190.
Revenue from operations and EBITDA also saw modest growth.
Vodafone Idea 4G/5G growth, leadership change
Even though Vi lost about 5 million subscribers overall, its 4G/5G user base actually grew to nearly 129 million thanks to wider network coverage and new 5G launches in over 80 cities.
CEO Abhijit Kishore called these upgrades steady improvements.
On the leadership front, Arvind Nevatia is stepping down in July, with M.P. Sunil Kumar set to take over later this month.