Vodafone Idea cuts net loss 22% to ₹5,521cr this quarter

Vodafone Idea 4G/5G growth, leadership change

Even though Vi lost about 5 million subscribers overall, its 4G/5G user base actually grew to nearly 129 million thanks to wider network coverage and new 5G launches in over 80 cities.

CEO Abhijit Kishore called these upgrades steady improvements.

On the leadership front, Arvind Nevatia is stepping down in July, with M.P. Sunil Kumar set to take over later this month.