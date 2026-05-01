Vodafone Idea gets ₹23,649cr AGR relief, dues cut to ₹64,046cr
What's the story
Vodafone Idea has announced a major reduction in its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalized the company's AGR liabilities at ₹64,046 crore as of December 31, 2025. This is a reduction of ₹23,649 crore from the previously frozen amount of ₹87,695 crore. The revised amount is significantly lower than the previous estimate and comes as a relief to the telecom giant.
Review process
Payment to be made in staggered manner
The reduction in AGR dues comes after a review by a DoT-appointed committee. This was in line with the Supreme Court of India's ruling that allowed the government to reassess grievances related to AGR calculations. The revised dues will be paid by Vodafone Idea in a staggered manner, with an annual minimum payment of ₹100 crore over four years from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35.
Payment schedule
Remaining dues to be cleared in 6 equal installments
The remaining AGR dues will be cleared by Vodafone Idea in six equal annual installments from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41. This payment schedule was confirmed by the company in a recent stock exchange filing. The revised dues amount of ₹64,046 crore is based on a comprehensive reassessment conducted by the DoT, excluding certain AGR payments related to FY2018 and FY2019 dues which will be paid separately over six years.