Vodafone Idea gets ₹23,649cr AGR relief, dues cut to ₹64,046cr

Review process

Payment to be made in staggered manner

The reduction in AGR dues comes after a review by a DoT-appointed committee. This was in line with the Supreme Court of India's ruling that allowed the government to reassess grievances related to AGR calculations. The revised dues will be paid by Vodafone Idea in a staggered manner, with an annual minimum payment of ₹100 crore over four years from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35.