Vodafone Idea gets major relief: AGR dues frozen, long-term repayment set
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just got a big breather—India's government has frozen its massive ₹87,695 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from before 2019.
This means the bill stops growing with interest, and the government now holds about 49% of Vi's shares to help keep the company running.
How Vi will pay it back
Instead of coughing up all that cash at once, Vi will pay in small steps: up to ₹124 crore a year from 2026 to 2031, then ₹100 crore annually until 2035.
After that, India's telecom department will double-check what's still owed and split the rest into yearly payments through 2041.
Even with this break, Vi still faces huge spectrum debts—so their money troubles aren't over yet.
Why it matters
This move keeps one of India's biggest mobile networks alive for now.
For anyone following tech or business news—or just curious about how giant companies survive tough times—it's a real-life lesson in how governments step in when things get serious.