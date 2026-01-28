Vodafone Idea is betting big on 4G and 5G—here's what's up

Why does it matter?

Vi just got a major break: the government has frozen the company's AGR dues as of December-end and agreed a multi-year payment schedule — small annual payments from March 2026 to March 2035, with a broader payment plan spanning FY2032-FY2041.

Chairman KM Birla called this a "decisive turning point" for the company.

Plus, Vi's earning more per user lately thanks to higher data use—so if you're looking forward to better speeds or new plans, this could be good news.