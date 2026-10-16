Vodafone Idea launches India's 1st prepaid family plan sharing 500MB
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just rolled out India's first-ever prepaid family plan.
Now, you can add up to four people to a group on the Vi app: everyone keeps their own prepaid plan and validity, but you all get to share 500MB of data per transaction, no matter where you are in the country.
This comes shortly after Vi announced free international roaming for select plans.
Up to 10% off in-app recharges
The new plan gives up to 10% off on every recharge made through the app.
Avneesh Khosla, Vi's chief marketing officer, highlighted how it's all about flexibility and keeping families connected with less hassle.
You can even set up family groups across different telecom circles and unlock exclusive rewards together.