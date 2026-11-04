Vodafone Idea launches Vi Intelligence, partners with PwC India
Business
Vodafone Idea just launched Vi Intelligence, a new AI initiative aimed at making its operations smarter and helping businesses tap into AI.
Teaming up with PwC India, they've also set up the Vi Intelligence Lab, which is all about building real-world AI solutions that can actually scale.
Vi Intelligence Lab to support startups
The lab is focused on driving fresh AI innovation: think smarter systems that run themselves and make work easier.
a dedicated Centre of Excellence team co-located with Vi in Mumbai, it's set to become a hub for startups and researchers looking to solve business problems using AI.
The big focus areas? Building helpful (assistive) and responsible AI tools, running skilling programs, and making sure these tech upgrades actually improve customer experiences.