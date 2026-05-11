Vodafone Idea Ltd denies treasury stake transfer rumors over CLAM
Business
Vodafone Idea Ltd just shut down rumors about transferring its stake to Vodafone Idea as treasury stock.
The company explained that the confusion probably comes from its December 2025 update about CLAM, a financial arrangement tied to the old Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger.
Vodafone Idea Ltd expects ₹5,836cr
In that update, Vodafone Idea said it expects to receive ₹5,836 crore: ₹2,307 crore within a year and more from shares set aside for five years by Vodafone Group shareholders.
The tweak makes it easier for them to get this money without extra hoops.
After clearing things up, its stock jumped 8.36% on May 11, showing investors appreciated the transparency.