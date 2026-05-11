Vodafone Idea Ltd denies treasury stake transfer rumors over CLAM

Vodafone Idea Ltd expects ₹5,836cr

In that update, Vodafone Idea said it expects to receive ₹5,836 crore: ₹2,307 crore within a year and more from shares set aside for five years by Vodafone Group shareholders.

The tweak makes it easier for them to get this money without extra hoops.

After clearing things up, its stock jumped 8.36% on May 11, showing investors appreciated the transparency.