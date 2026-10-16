Vodafone Idea names Manoj Murali as COO starting October 19
Business
Vodafone Idea just named Manoj Murali as its new chief operating officer, starting October 19.
Before this, Murali led business at Ola Electric and has worked with big names like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
Manoj Murali India Africa revenue growth
With over 25 years in telecom, Murali's known for boosting revenue and market share across India and Africa.
He's got an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune and an engineering degree from the University of Poona.