Vodafone Idea posts 1st profit in nearly 6 years

Vodafone Idea has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the March quarter of FY2025-26. This is the company's first-ever profit in nearly six years. The telecom operator had posted a loss of ₹7,167 crore during the same period last year. The remarkable turnaround is mainly due to relief from statutory liabilities such as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Financial impact DoT confirmed AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore The Department of Telecom (DoT) confirmed Vodafone Idea's AGR dues as of December 31, 2025, at ₹87,695 crore. However, after reassessment by a committee, these dues were revised to ₹64,046 crore for FY 2006-07 to 2018-19. The company derecognized a financial liability of ₹80,502 crore as of December 31 and recognized a revised one worth ₹24,880 crore, the present value of future payments.

Revenue increase Revenue from operations up by 3% Vodafone Idea's consolidated revenue from operations rose by about 3% to ₹11,332 crore in the reported quarter. This is a slight increase from ₹11,229 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company also posted an annual profit of ₹34,552 crore for FY26, a significant turnaround from its loss of ₹27,384 crore during the same period last year.

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