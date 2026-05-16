Vodafone Idea reports ₹51,970cr Q4 FY2026 profit after AGR relief
Business
Vodafone Idea just posted a massive ₹51,970 crore profit for Q4 FY2026, but don't be fooled, most of it comes from a one-time gain after the government slashed and postponed its AGR dues.
Basically, the company got some serious breathing room on its payments.
Vodafone Idea posts ₹5,515cr loss
Without that special boost, Vodafone Idea still reported a net loss of ₹5,515 crore this quarter, slightly worse than last time.
On the bright side, revenue grew 2.9% year-on-year to ₹11,332 crore as more users upgraded and data usage climbed.
Plus, fresh funding from Aditya Birla Group and steady network investments are helping it slowly bounce back.
CEO Abhijit Kishore highlighted that it has seen subscriber growth since February 2026, a positive sign after some tough years.