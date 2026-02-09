Vodafone Idea shares up 4% today: Here we decode why

Vodafone Idea 's share price witnessed a nearly 4% surge in early trade today, amid heavy buying interest. The company's shares jumped as much as 3.93% to ₹11.57 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The spike follows promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla 's recent acquisition of additional shares in the company over the past week.

Share acquisition Birla acquired over 4cr shares Birla purchased a total of 4.09 crore shares of Vodafone Idea, or 0.03% of the company's total equity, between January 30 and February 1 through open market transactions. The latest shareholding pattern showed that as of December 2025, Birla held a stake of about 0.02% in Vodafone Idea through some 1.94 crore equity shares.

Rating upgrade Emkay upgrades rating, doubles target price for Vodafone Idea Emkay Global Financial Services has upgraded its rating on Vodafone Idea shares from 'Sell' to 'Add,' doubling its target price for the telco. The step comes after the government approved a major moratorium on Vodafone Idea's AGR liabilities, with minimal annual payments until FY35. Emkay has raised Vodafone Idea's price target from ₹6 to ₹12 per share, owing to an improved outlook for the company.

