Vodafone Idea up 33% this month: What's behind the rally?

Vodafone Idea 's shares have witnessed a major spike, rising as much as 7% in today's trading session. This is the third gain for the stock in four sessions and it has risen by over 33% since September 4 when it was trading at around ₹6.6. At the time of writing, Vodafone Idea shares were up by 4% at ₹8.73 apiece. But what's behind this sudden rally?

Legal developments Government backs Vodafone's AGR relief plea, agrees to find solution The surge in Vodafone Idea's shares comes after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the company's plea regarding some of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Last Friday, during a hearing, the government said it does not oppose Vodafone Idea's AGR plea but wants a solution as an equity holder in the company. The matter will now be heard on Friday, September 26.

Stake details Government converted dues into equity The government converted some of Vodafone Idea's dues into equity, raising its stake to 49% in the debt-laden telecom operator. This makes it the largest shareholder in the company. However, multiple officials from the telecom ministry, including Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, have clarified that they don't plan to raise their stake beyond 49%.