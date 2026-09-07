Vodafone Idea shares rally to market value of ₹168,040 cr

The buzz isn't just about numbers. Vi recently revealed a refreshed expression of its brand identity focused on optimism and the possibilities it sees for the future.

Their latest campaign stars Shah Rukh Khan with the message "Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye," hinting at some exciting launches ahead.

CEO Abhijit Kishore says this rebrand is all about connecting better with customers and moving toward a tech-driven future, and so far, investors seem to be loving it.