Vodafone Idea shares rise 2% as SBI-led 35,000cr plan considered

Vodafone Idea saw its shares pop 2% after news broke that a State Bank of India-led consortium is considering a huge ₹35,000 crore funding plan for the telecom company.

The proposal includes ₹25,000 crore in funded facilities and another ₹10,000 crore in non-funded facilities.

SBI is expected to lead the charge, but each lender still needs to sign off before the deal can go through.