Vodafone Idea shares surge on possible Vodafone Group stake transfer

Stock ends ₹12.19, market ₹1.08L/cr

The stock ended the day at ₹12.19 (up 8.45%), and has climbed 68% over the past year, putting its market value at ₹1.08 lakh crore.

If this share transfer happens, Vodafone Idea could use those shares later to pay off government dues or fuel future growth plans.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is in talks with lenders to raise the new debt as the company tries to get back on track in a challenging telecom market.