Vodafone Idea shares hit record high: What's the reason?

Vodafone Idea 's shares have hit a record high, extending their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session. The telecom giant's stock price rose over 2% to a 52-week high of ₹14.06 per share today. This is the first time since September 2024 that the stock has crossed the ₹14 mark.

Historical gains Stock price movement and quarterly results Vodafone Idea's shares have seen a massive jump of 107% in one year, 100% in three years, and over 63% in five years. The stock has gained over 20% so far this year. Last week, the company reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, a sharp contrast to the net loss of ₹7,166 crore it suffered during the same period last year.

Financial growth Revenue, EBITDA, ARPU up sharply Vodafone Idea's revenue from operations grew 3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,332 crore in the quarter ending March 31. The company's EBITDA also rose by 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) had increased by an impressive 8.3% to ₹190 from ₹175 in the same quarter last year.

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Strategic moves AGR dues slashed by DoT In early May, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) slashed Vodafone Idea's AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore as of December 31. The move was seen as a positive sign for the stock. The company also appointed billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla as its non-executive chairman in May, five years after he had stepped down from the same position amid financial difficulties.

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