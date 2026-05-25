Vodafone Idea shares hit record high: What's the reason?
What's the story
Vodafone Idea's shares have hit a record high, extending their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session. The telecom giant's stock price rose over 2% to a 52-week high of ₹14.06 per share today. This is the first time since September 2024 that the stock has crossed the ₹14 mark.
Historical gains
Stock price movement and quarterly results
Vodafone Idea's shares have seen a massive jump of 107% in one year, 100% in three years, and over 63% in five years. The stock has gained over 20% so far this year. Last week, the company reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, a sharp contrast to the net loss of ₹7,166 crore it suffered during the same period last year.
Financial growth
Revenue, EBITDA, ARPU up sharply
Vodafone Idea's revenue from operations grew 3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,332 crore in the quarter ending March 31. The company's EBITDA also rose by 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) had increased by an impressive 8.3% to ₹190 from ₹175 in the same quarter last year.
Strategic moves
AGR dues slashed by DoT
In early May, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) slashed Vodafone Idea's AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore as of December 31. The move was seen as a positive sign for the stock. The company also appointed billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla as its non-executive chairman in May, five years after he had stepped down from the same position amid financial difficulties.
Market trends
Technical indicators suggest strong buying interest
Sudeep Shah, head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Vodafone Idea's shares are trading well above key short- and long-term moving averages. He noted a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 84.75 and Average Directional Index (ADX) at 65, indicating extremely elevated momentum levels, where intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out. Since hitting a low of ₹8.13 on April 2, the stock has rallied nearly 71%, highlighting strong buying interest in the market.