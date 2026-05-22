Vodafone Idea stock jumps after SBI-led ₹35,000 cr funding update

Vodafone Idea March profit largely 1-time

The company posted a hefty net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the March quarter, mostly thanks to a one-time accounting gain.

Take that out, and revenue still grew 2.9% year-over-year to ₹11,332 crore, while EBITDA went up 4.9% to ₹4,890 crore.

Vodafone Idea is also gearing up to roll out its 5G network in West Bengal by June and signed agreements to acquire a 26% stake in MTK Quantum Green Energy Pvt Ltd, moves aimed at cutting energy costs and staying competitive.