Vodafone Idea takes 1,182 cr from promoter Aditya Birla Group
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just scored ₹1,182 crore from its promoter, the Aditya Birla Group.
The money came through 430 crore warrants priced at ₹11 each, with one-quarter paid upfront.
These warrants can turn into shares within 18 months.
It's all part of Vi's ambitious plan to raise ₹1 lakh crore over three years: think big investments and loans.
Vi owes 127,360 cr spectrum fees
Vi is dealing with massive debts: ₹1,27,360 crore in spectrum fees and over ₹25,000 crore in AGR dues as of March 2026.
Repayments are set to jump from ₹7,000 crore this year to a whopping ₹27,000 crore by year three.
To tackle this, Vi plans to spend ₹45,000 crore upgrading its network and is actively working with banks and tax authorities to keep cash flowing.