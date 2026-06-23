Vodafone Idea takes 1,182 cr from promoter Aditya Birla Group

Vi owes 127,360 cr spectrum fees

Vi is dealing with massive debts: ₹1,27,360 crore in spectrum fees and over ₹25,000 crore in AGR dues as of March 2026.

Repayments are set to jump from ₹7,000 crore this year to a whopping ₹27,000 crore by year three.

To tackle this, Vi plans to spend ₹45,000 crore upgrading its network and is actively working with banks and tax authorities to keep cash flowing.