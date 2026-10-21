Vodafone Idea to launch voice-only plans by October 30, 2026

These plans will especially help people using 2G and feature phones, still a huge group in India, making up more than one-third of Vi's customers and most of BSNL's.

With Airtel already dropping new cheaper plans and Jio holding off for now, it looks like telcos are taking different routes to win over budget-conscious users.

This could shake up how much money companies make per user, but it should mean more choice (and savings) if you're not into data-heavy packs.