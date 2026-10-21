Vodafone Idea to launch voice-only plans by October 30, 2026
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is launching new voice-only plans by October 30, 2026, after TRAI asked telecom companies to offer shorter-duration tariff plans of up to 30 days for users who just need basic calling.
This move is mainly aimed at helping low-income customers stay connected without paying for data they don't use.
Vodafone Idea aids 2G, feature-phone users
These plans will especially help people using 2G and feature phones, still a huge group in India, making up more than one-third of Vi's customers and most of BSNL's.
With Airtel already dropping new cheaper plans and Jio holding off for now, it looks like telcos are taking different routes to win over budget-conscious users.
This could shake up how much money companies make per user, but it should mean more choice (and savings) if you're not into data-heavy packs.