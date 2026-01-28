Vodafone Idea trims losses, sees small wins in Q3

The company's ARPU grew 3% sequentially to ₹172, and operating profits (EBITDA) also improved a bit. Vodafone Idea incurred capital expenditure of ₹2,252 crore during the quarter and raised ₹3,300 crore through new debt to keep things running in India's tough telecom market.

Big break from the government

In a relief move, the government has frozen Vodafone Idea's massive AGR dues of nearly ₹88,000 crore while it reassesses what's actually owed.

For now, repayments are capped at smaller yearly amounts until at least FY41—giving Vi some breathing room as it tries to bounce back.