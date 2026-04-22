Vodafone offers Google Cloud cybersecurity and AI to small businesses

Vodafone introduces Google Gemini AI concierge

Vodafone is also introducing an AI Concierge, using Google Gemini to help automate customer questions and book appointments. This will kick off in Greece and Germany.

As Fanan Henriques from Vodafone put it, the goal is to make powerful AI tools easy for small businesses to use, something usually reserved for big companies.

Pricing isn't out yet, but this marks one of the first times Gemini gets integrated into business phone services.