Vodafone offers Google Cloud cybersecurity and AI to small businesses
Vodafone said it would offer small-business customers cybersecurity and AI capabilities through its $1 billion strategic tie-up with Google Cloud, agreed in October 2024.
The first launch is a managed detection and response service powered by Google Security Operations, designed to spot and fight off cyber threats, starting in Germany and rolling out across additional European markets later this year.
Vodafone introduces Google Gemini AI concierge
Vodafone is also introducing an AI Concierge, using Google Gemini to help automate customer questions and book appointments. This will kick off in Greece and Germany.
As Fanan Henriques from Vodafone put it, the goal is to make powerful AI tools easy for small businesses to use, something usually reserved for big companies.
Pricing isn't out yet, but this marks one of the first times Gemini gets integrated into business phone services.