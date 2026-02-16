Volkswagen aims to cut costs by 20% by 2028 Business Feb 16, 2026

Volkswagen is planning a major cost-cutting push, aiming to slash expenses by 20% by 2028.

This could mean closing some factories, as the company tries to keep up with rising competition from Chinese carmakers and tackle declining sales.

The plan, shared by CEO Oliver Blume and CFO Arno Antlitz, builds on earlier efforts to save €10 billion and reduce the workforce by 35,000 people by 2030.