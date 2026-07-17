Volkswagen workers set to grill CEO over restructuring plans
What's the story
Volkswagen's works council has announced plans for special staff assemblies with CEO Oliver Blume in August, according to Reuters. The meetings will give employees a chance to raise concerns about the company's restructuring plans that could impact up to 140,000 jobs. The sessions are scheduled for August 25 and 26 at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg and its plants in Emden and Zwickau, respectively.
Restructuring impact
Plant closures could threaten jobs
Blume has already announced a plan to cut 50,000 jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.
Further, the works council said that plant closures after 2030 could put another 40,000 jobs at risk.
Emden and Zwickau are two of the four plants that could be closed in the coming years if no alternative solutions are found.
Information
Works council raises concerns
A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the specific number of job cuts, saying there are currently no agreements in place, Reuters reports. The company's works council has expressed concerns over the proposed changes, which could have a major impact on its workforce.