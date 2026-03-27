Volkswagen invests $1 billion in Rivian after ID. Every 1 tests

Volkswagen outlines $750 million equity and loan

Volkswagen's investment includes $750 million in equity, plus another $250 million that could be equity or convertible debt (details on that are still under wraps).

Starting October 2026, Rivian can also tap into a $1 billion loan from VW.

This cash is arriving just as Rivian gears up to launch its R2 SUV, a model CEO RJ Scaringe calls crucial for the company's future.