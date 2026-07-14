Volkswagen may cut 100,000 jobs
What's the story
Volkswagen is planning to double its workforce reductions to 100,000 jobs, according to an internal message from CEO Oliver Blume. While the German automotive giant, which spans VW, Audi, Porsche, SKODA and other brands—had previously decided to cut 50,000 positions in Germany by 2030, the latest plans significantly expands the scope of the layoffs. The restructuring plan comes as Europe's largest carmaker struggles with declining profits, stiff competition from China, tariff pressures, and excess production capacity.
Cost concerns
Cost base still much higher than competitors
Blume has warned employees that Volkswagen's cost base is still much higher than its competitors.
Volkswagen has already agreed to cut about 50,000 jobs across its operations, including at premium brands Porsche and Audi.
However, management believes more needs to be done to close a 20% cost disadvantage compared with similar manufacturers.
The company is reviewing operations across its brands, subsidiaries, and international markets to determine the necessary level of workforce adjustment.
Opposition to changes
Employee representatives oppose parts of restructuring plan
After a supervisory board meeting on Thursday, Blume proposed measures to improve the company's long-term financial situation.
However, employee representatives opposed parts of the restructuring plan, including potential job cuts and factory closures.
Volkswagen did not publicly address these concerns after the meeting but announced plans to reduce production capacity and gradually cut its extensive range of models.
Site uncertainty
Future of German production sites uncertain
The future of several German production sites, including Emden, Hanover, Zwickau, and Neckarsulm, remains uncertain beyond the current decade.
Blume has acknowledged this uncertainty but suggested management would prefer alternatives to outright closures wherever possible.
Previous discussions have included exploring defense-related manufacturing opportunities or producing Volkswagen models developed in China at underutilized European facilities as ways of keeping plants operational.
Industry shift
Transformation facing the global automotive industry
Volkswagen's latest review highlights the major transformation facing the global automotive industry.
Traditional manufacturers are under pressure to cut costs while investing heavily in electric vehicles, software development, and new manufacturing technologies.
These challenges, along with fierce competition from Chinese automakers and tariff-related financial pressures, have forced many legacy carmakers to rethink their production networks, workforce needs, and long-term investment strategies.