Volkswagen may cut 100,000 jobs

Blume has warned employees that Volkswagen's cost base is still much higher than its competitors.

Volkswagen has already agreed to cut about 50,000 jobs across its operations, including at premium brands Porsche and Audi.

However, management believes more needs to be done to close a 20% cost disadvantage compared with similar manufacturers.

The company is reviewing operations across its brands, subsidiaries, and international markets to determine the necessary level of workforce adjustment.