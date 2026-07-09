Volkswagen meeting considers closing plants and cutting 100,000 jobs worldwide
Volkswagen is holding a big management meeting today to talk about major restructuring: think closing three VW plants, an Audi factory, and cutting about 100,000 jobs worldwide.
Rising costs, tough competition in China, and shrinking profits from electric cars are driving these changes.
If approved, it would be the biggest workforce reduction the auto industry has seen.
IG Metall fights VW job cuts
German labor union IG Metall is leading protests at VW sites across Germany, promising to fight these cuts.
Union leaders say losing so many jobs would hit families and communities hard.
CEO Oliver Blume insists reforms are needed to keep VW competitive, like updating European plants for Chinese-designed vehicles or even moving into defense production, but talks are just getting started and tensions are high.