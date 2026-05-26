Volmex Implied Volatility Index drops to 36.11 as Bitcoin cools
Business
Bitcoin is having a pretty chill moment: its volatility just hit an eight-month low, mostly because fewer people are trading and speculating.
The Volmex Implied Volatility Index dropped to 36.11, the lowest since last September.
Right now, Bitcoin sits at about $77,000.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs lose $1B
Trading activity has slowed down too.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw about $1 billion in net outflows this month as investors move toward sectors like AI and semiconductors instead.
Caroline Mauron of Orbit Markets summed it up: Retail interest is moving elsewhere.