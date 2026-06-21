Voltas achieves 1 million AC sales in only 3 months

Voltas launches 'India's First' campaign

Voltas launched the "India's First. Keeping India First." campaign to connect with people across the country.

Jayant Balan, Head Room Air Conditioner Business, Voltas Ltd, credits smart market targeting and outreach for making an impact everywhere.

Looking ahead, Voltas plans to keep up the momentum by reaching more households across the country and achieving many more milestones in the months ahead.