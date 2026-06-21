Voltas achieves 1 million AC sales in only 3 months
Voltas just hit a huge milestone: 1 million air conditioners sold in only three months of fiscal year 2026-27.
Their managing director, Mukundan Menon, says this was possible thanks to consumer trust, strong teamwork, and a solid product lineup.
Voltas focused on different market segments, premium, mid-range, and value to make sure everyone found something that worked for them.
Voltas launches 'India's First' campaign
Voltas launched the "India's First. Keeping India First." campaign to connect with people across the country.
Jayant Balan, Head Room Air Conditioner Business, Voltas Ltd, credits smart market targeting and outreach for making an impact everywhere.
Looking ahead, Voltas plans to keep up the momentum by reaching more households across the country and achieving many more milestones in the months ahead.