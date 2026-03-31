Voltify raises $30 million to electrify railroads without ripping up tracks
Voltify, a U.S.-Israeli startup, just scored $30 million to help railroads ditch diesel and go electric, without needing to rip up existing tracks.
Announced Tuesday, the funding aims to make train travel cleaner and cut CO2 emissions in a big way by 2035.
The investment comes from Aleph and mining giant Fortescue.
Voltify's battery trains with fast chargers
Voltify's approach mixes battery-powered trains with fast-charging stations and renewable microgrids along routes.
Right now, the top six US rail operators spend about $11 billion a year on diesel; switching to electric could save over $1 trillion in infrastructure costs.
Founded by Daphna Langer and Alon Kesse, Voltify hopes its tech will help cut more than 50 million tons of CO2 each year by 2035, pushing rail travel toward a greener future.