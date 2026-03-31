Voltify raises $30 million to electrify railroads without ripping up tracks

Voltify's battery trains with fast chargers

Voltify's approach mixes battery-powered trains with fast-charging stations and renewable microgrids along routes.

Right now, the top six US rail operators spend about $11 billion a year on diesel; switching to electric could save over $1 trillion in infrastructure costs.

Founded by Daphna Langer and Alon Kesse, Voltify hopes its tech will help cut more than 50 million tons of CO2 each year by 2035, pushing rail travel toward a greener future.