Vultr announces 20MW Chennai data center with AMD Instinct GPUs
Vultr, a US cloud AI company, has announced it will build a 20-megawatt data center in Chennai, the biggest deployment of AMD Instinct GPUs India has seen so far.
This new setup will help power everything from AI research labs to startups and universities, making it easier for folks here to develop advanced AI models while keeping data local and response times fast.
Developers gain local AI access
With this Chennai cluster, developers will get access to top-notch AI tools and frameworks, perfect for training big language models and experimenting with new ideas.
Vultr's CEO JJ Kardwell highlighted how important local infrastructure is for serious AI work.
All in all, this move gives India's growing tech community a real boost and helps the country stay competitive in the global digital race.