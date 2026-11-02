Vultr opens 20-megawatt AI supercluster in Chennai with AMD GPUs
Business
Vultr just rolled out a 20-megawatt AI supercluster in Chennai, its biggest project in India yet.
Powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, this new hub is designed to help AI labs, startups, and researchers train large language models using AMD's open-source software tools.
Vultr targets 600MW India by 2028
Vultr isn't stopping here. It's aiming for 600 megawatts of AI capacity in India by 2028 and gigawatt scale by 2029.
A substantial portion of the facility's capacity is already pre-reserved by global enterprises, and Vultr expects its local team could grow to around 5,000 as things ramp up; good news for tech talent in Chennai.