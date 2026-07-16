Waaree Energies launches Gujarat battery plant with 5.15 GWh capacity
Business
Waaree Energies just launched a new battery storage facility in Gujarat, boosting its capacity to 5.15 GWh, up from the earlier plan of 3.5 GWh.
This move is part of its bigger goal to hit 20 GWh and help power India's clean energy future with homegrown tech.
Sunil Rathi commits to Made-in-India storage
Director Sunil Rathi says this facility is all about supporting India's shift to renewable energy and making sure the country has reliable, local solutions for storing power.
"Waaree ESS is committed to delivering Made-in-India energy storage solutions," he shared.
The plant will also focus on developing advanced batteries and systems for everything from utilities to infrastructure, pushing sustainable growth across the board.