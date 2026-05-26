Waaree Energies leads Indian solar firms investing in battery storage

India solar firms outline BESS targets

Vikram Solar has its sights set on 15 GWh by 2030, starting out with externally sourced battery cells.

Premier Energies expects its 6 GWh facility to be ready by March 2027, while Swelect Energy Systems is targeting both homes and businesses with imported modules before shifting to local manufacturing.

India's total BESS capacity is just 1.1 GWh now but could jump to 236 GWh by FY32, though local makers still face challenges from reliance on Chinese imports until policies change around FY28.