Waaree Energies leads Indian solar firms investing in battery storage
India's top solar firms are pouring money into battery storage to keep up with the country's growing need for clean energy.
Waaree Energies is leading the charge, aiming for a massive 20 GWh BESS capacity by FY28, backed by a ₹10,000 crore investment and a new gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh.
They're planning to get 3.5 GWh online as early as FY27.
India solar firms outline BESS targets
Vikram Solar has its sights set on 15 GWh by 2030, starting out with externally sourced battery cells.
Premier Energies expects its 6 GWh facility to be ready by March 2027, while Swelect Energy Systems is targeting both homes and businesses with imported modules before shifting to local manufacturing.
India's total BESS capacity is just 1.1 GWh now but could jump to 236 GWh by FY32, though local makers still face challenges from reliance on Chinese imports until policies change around FY28.