Waaree Energies to build India's largest lithium-ion battery factory
Waaree Energies just got the go-ahead to build India's largest lithium-ion battery factory in Rambilli, Andhra Pradesh.
With a massive ₹8,175 crore investment and 300 acres of land, this project is set to bring about 3,000 new jobs and boost local opportunities.
The gigafactory will handle everything—from making battery cells to assembling packs and building huge energy storage systems—all under one roof.
Waaree is moving beyond solar panels into batteries, aiming to cut down India's reliance on imports.
No commissioning date has been provided.
This isn't just another factory—it's a big step toward clean energy independence.
The project will help power more electric vehicles, support renewable energy growth, and make the country less dependent on outside tech as India works toward its energy goals.