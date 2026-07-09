Wainua misses main target in AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals trial Business Jul 09, 2026

AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals hoped their drug Wainua could help people with a type of heart disease involving protein buildup, but it didn't hit its main target in a big clinical trial.

The study tracked more than 1,400 patients with a type of heart disease involving protein buildup that disrupts heart function, a tough condition where protein buildup messes with the heart's function.