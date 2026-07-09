Wainua misses main target in AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals trial
Business
AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals hoped their drug Wainua could help people with a type of heart disease involving protein buildup, but it didn't hit its main target in a big clinical trial.
The study tracked more than 1,400 patients with a type of heart disease involving protein buildup that disrupts heart function, a tough condition where protein buildup messes with the heart's function.
Wainua approved in over 20 countries
Even though this trial didn't go as planned, Wainua is already approved in more than 20 countries for treating polyneuropathy, a serious nerve disorder.